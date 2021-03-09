Woman set ablaze succumbs

MEDAK

09 March 2021 20:49 IST

A woman who was seriously injured after Putnala Sadath, a cattle trader, poured petrol and set her ablaze succumbed to burn injuries at the Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Chandana Deepthi, Superintendent of Police, Medak, the 42-year-old woman had financial dispute with Sadath. When she asked him to return the money he owed her on Sunday night, a dispute ensued and it was alleged that he doused her with petrol and set her ablaze. She was shifted to Osmania hospital where she breathed her last.

Ms Chandana Deepthi said the accused was arrested and a probe is on.

It was stated that the accused owed the woman ₹10,000. She met him on Sunday to get the amount. The accused took the victim to a toddy shop where they consumed toddy and later took her to an isolated spot and set her ablaze by dousing her with petrol.

Cases under Section 302 and SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against Sadath and he was arrested.