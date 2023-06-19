ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing husband

June 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District Judge (ADJ) court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of murdering her husband with the help of her lover, a juvenile boy.

The accused woman, M. Pravallika, was arrested by the LB Nagar police in 2016 when a patrol team caught her and the boy riding on a two-wheeler with the dead body of her husband. 

“In September 2016, the patrol team of LB Nagar noticed them on a two-wheeler and questioned them. After they stated their names and that the body was of her husband, police registered a case under suspicious death and started a probe. She had told the police that the boy was her husband’s nephew,” said officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police later found out that it was a murder and, during the trial on Monday, the court in LB Nagar sentenced her to undergo life imprisonment and imposed on her a fine of ₹1,000. The case against the minor boy is still pending in the juvenile court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US