Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing husband

June 19, 2023

Additional District Judge (ADJ) court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of murdering her husband with the help of her lover, a juvenile boy.

The accused woman, M. Pravallika, was arrested by the LB Nagar police in 2016 when a patrol team caught her and the boy riding on a two-wheeler with the dead body of her husband.

“In September 2016, the patrol team of LB Nagar noticed them on a two-wheeler and questioned them. After they stated their names and that the body was of her husband, police registered a case under suspicious death and started a probe. She had told the police that the boy was her husband’s nephew,” said officials.

Police later found out that it was a murder and, during the trial on Monday, the court in LB Nagar sentenced her to undergo life imprisonment and imposed on her a fine of ₹1,000. The case against the minor boy is still pending in the juvenile court.

