HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing husband

June 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Additional District Judge (ADJ) court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment after she was found guilty of murdering her husband with the help of her lover, a juvenile boy.

The accused woman, M. Pravallika, was arrested by the LB Nagar police in 2016 when a patrol team caught her and the boy riding on a two-wheeler with the dead body of her husband. 

“In September 2016, the patrol team of LB Nagar noticed them on a two-wheeler and questioned them. After they stated their names and that the body was of her husband, police registered a case under suspicious death and started a probe. She had told the police that the boy was her husband’s nephew,” said officials.

Police later found out that it was a murder and, during the trial on Monday, the court in LB Nagar sentenced her to undergo life imprisonment and imposed on her a fine of ₹1,000. The case against the minor boy is still pending in the juvenile court.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.