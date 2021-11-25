Telangana

Woman seeks funds for son’s bone marrow transplantation

A 38-year-old woman from Hayatnagar is looking for donors to fund the bone marrow transplantation of her 19-year-old son Lokesh, who was diagnosed with Pure Red Cell Aplasia barely a month after his birth. The procedure will cost around ₹25 lakh.

The woman, B Surekha lost her husband B Ravi, a daily wage labourer, after he suffered a heart attack in 2017. Thereafter, she started working to provide for her three children. She makes a modest ₹3,000 through tailoring work.

The family lives in a government-sanctioned house in Abdullapurmet, Hayatnagar. Her two other children are studying in class 9 and 10. Lokesh had to discontinue education as an attendant was needed at the school.

Monthly blood transfusion and sugar level treatment of Lokesh cost ₹18,000. Though Ms Surekha gets ₹2,000 as monthly pension from the government, managing daily expenses and Lokesh’s medical care has been a challenge.

Her plea for funds was earlier published in these columns in January 2020. Though she received ₹1.30 lakh as donation, the money has been exhausted on Lokesh’s treatment.

A doctor at a city corporate hospital said that curative treatment for Lokesh is bone marrow transplantation, estimated to cost around ₹25 lakh.

Those willing to donate money can send it to B. Surekha (Union Bank of India, Chikadpally branch, Hyderabad; bank account number: 007610100054512, IFSC: UBIN0800767) or contact her on 86867-29184.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2021 12:29:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-seeks-funds-for-sons-bone-marrow-transplantation/article37673536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY