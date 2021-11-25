Woman seeks funds for son’s bone marrow transplantation

Procedure is estimated to cost ₹25 lakh

A 38-year-old woman from Hayatnagar is looking for donors to fund the bone marrow transplantation of her 19-year-old son Lokesh, who was diagnosed with Pure Red Cell Aplasia barely a month after his birth. The procedure will cost around ₹25 lakh.

The woman, B Surekha lost her husband B Ravi, a daily wage labourer, after he suffered a heart attack in 2017. Thereafter, she started working to provide for her three children. She makes a modest ₹3,000 through tailoring work.

The family lives in a government-sanctioned house in Abdullapurmet, Hayatnagar. Her two other children are studying in class 9 and 10. Lokesh had to discontinue education as an attendant was needed at the school.

Monthly blood transfusion and sugar level treatment of Lokesh cost ₹18,000. Though Ms Surekha gets ₹2,000 as monthly pension from the government, managing daily expenses and Lokesh’s medical care has been a challenge.

Her plea for funds was earlier published in these columns in January 2020. Though she received ₹1.30 lakh as donation, the money has been exhausted on Lokesh’s treatment.

A doctor at a city corporate hospital said that curative treatment for Lokesh is bone marrow transplantation, estimated to cost around ₹25 lakh.

Those willing to donate money can send it to B. Surekha (Union Bank of India, Chikadpally branch, Hyderabad; bank account number: 007610100054512, IFSC: UBIN0800767) or contact her on 86867-29184.