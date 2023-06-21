Woman sarpanch files complaint against husband, MLA and 2 others

June 21, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - WARANGAL

An aggrieved woman sarpanch of the ruling BRS filed a police complaint against four persons, including her husband Praveen, BRS MLA from Station Ghanpur T.Rajaiah and two others alleging that they were forcing her to sign a bond paper stating that she had taken a loan of ₹20 lakh.

The complainant, identified as K.Navya, sarpanch of Janakipuram, walked into the Dharmasgar police station on Wednesday evening and handed over the written complaint. Earlier this year, she had raised allegations of harassment against Mr.Rajaiah, a charge the latter vehemently denied terming the allegations as “politically motivated”.

Speaking to the media after filing the police complaint, Ms.Navya alleged that Mr Rajaiah apologised to her for his “misbehaviour” and assured to contribute to the development of Janakipuram around three months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have trapped my husband, Praveen, who took ₹7 lakh from them without my knowledge and started exerting pressure on me to sign on a bond paper (compromise document),” she alleged. I have not taken a single rupee from them, she said, asserting that she would not bow down to their “pressure tactics”.

Meanwhile, a police officer said the allegations made in the complaint are vague. “We are about to serve a notice on the complainant to furnish evidence in support of her allegations to proceed further as per procedures,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.