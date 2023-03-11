Woman sarpanch accuses BRS MLA Rajaiah of harassing her

March 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Station Ghanpur constituency T. Rajaiah is caught in another controversy, this time a woman sarpanch in his constituency has levelled a serious allegation that he has been harassing her with indecent behaviour for over two years now in spite of her requests that such a behaviour would not suit his stature.

Sarpanch of Janakipuram village of Dharmasagar mandal, in the constituency, K. Navya stated that she had repeatedly requested him not to behave in such a manner with her and that he was like a father figure. Speaking to newspersons along with her husband K. Praveen in their village, they alleged that the MLA was denying release of funds for developmental programmes in the village.

Stating that she had the history of all who had been harassing her Ms. Navya alleged that the MLA had also gone on to say that he had ensured ticket to her because of his liking for her. She ridiculed the MLA’s argument that somebody (his political opponents) was behind her allegations. She said she would take the issue of her harassment by Mr. Rajaiah to the notice of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao with the hope that they would understand her agony and would do justice.

Meanwhile, speaking in Hyderabad Mr. Rajaiah refuted the woman sarpanch’s allegations and said his political opponents were resorting to such conspiracies to defame him as the elections were approaching fast. He blamed leaders within the party of playing the role of conspirators and he would explain everything to the party leadership at an appropriate time.