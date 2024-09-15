Woman run over by RTC bus in Telangana’s Madhapur

A woman was run over by a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus while she was crossing the road at Kothaguda junction in Cyberabad on Friday (September 13, 2024) night.

The deceased, identified as Kalua Madhavi, 25, was crossing the road from Kothaguda X Road towards Cyber Tower after finishing her work around 8.35 p.m. when a speeding RTC bus bearing the number ‘TS1O UB 8168’ ran over her.

According to Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan, the victim had sustained grievous injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital in the vicinity from where she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (September 15, 2024) morning. The Madhapur police arrested the driver Bandela Pedda Sanjeevarayudu, 53, and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family for final rites following post-mortem evaluation, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.