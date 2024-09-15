GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman run over by RTC bus in Telangana’s Madhapur

Woman fatally hit by RTC bus at Kothaguda junction, driver arrested, investigation ongoing, victim identified as Kalua Madhavi

Published - September 15, 2024 10:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
RTC buses stationed at Sangareddy. file photo file phot

RTC buses stationed at Sangareddy. file photo file phot | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman was run over by a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus while she was crossing the road at Kothaguda junction in Cyberabad on Friday (September 13, 2024) night.

The deceased, identified as Kalua Madhavi, 25, was crossing the road from Kothaguda X Road towards Cyber Tower after finishing her work around 8.35 p.m. when a speeding RTC bus bearing the number ‘TS1O UB 8168’ ran over her.

According to Madhapur Inspector D. Krishna Mohan, the victim had sustained grievous injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital in the vicinity from where she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday (September 15, 2024) morning. The Madhapur police arrested the driver Bandela Pedda Sanjeevarayudu, 53, and initiated an investigation. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family for final rites following post-mortem evaluation, the police said.

Published - September 15, 2024 10:51 am IST

