Woman returns double bedroom house!

Setting an example, a poor woman has returned the double bedroom house allotted to her. This incident took place on Friday.
One Rachha Lakshmi is a poor woman and had applied for the allotment of double bedroom house and was alloted one after due scrutiny of her eligibility by the officials. Lakshmi lost her husband Krishna Murthy few years ago. She has only one daughter and is currently living with her brother Nagesh. After performing the marriage of her daughter she would be alone. Considering that scenario and thinking about it, she felt she would not be able live alone in the allotted double bedroom house. Hence she decided to return the allotted house to the government.
Ms. Lakshmi met Finance Minister T. Harish Rao at his residence and conveyed her decision. The Minister appreciated her decision and congratulated her on the open dais.
“I and my daughter are staying here and once I perform marriage of my daughter I will be alone and would not be able to live in the double bedroom house. I do not need it. Please allot it to any other beneficiary,” she told the Minister and officials.
Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and Municipal Chairman K. Rajanarsu felicitated her.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath