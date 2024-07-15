GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman returning from police station gang-raped by auto driver and associates

Updated - July 15, 2024 03:13 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 03:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Lavpreet Kaur

 

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in an open barren land in Lothkunta, Hyderabad, by the driver of a ride hailing platform and two of his associates in the early hours of July 13.  

The 29-year-old homemaker, who worked occasionally as a house help, reportedly hailed an autorickshaw through an app to go to the Alwal Police Station to lodge a complaint against her husband. The case was about a domestic dispute between the couple. After recording her statement, she took the same autorickshaw back home, said an official from Bollarum police.

The police rescued the woman after she made a call to Dial 100 around 2.30 a.m., about two hours after she left the police station on the intervening night of July 12 and 13, and registered a Zero First Information Report (FIR).

She alleged in her complaint that she was sexually assaulted by the auto driver who also reportedly called two of his associates. 

The case was then transferred to the Alwal police on July 14. A senior official from the Cyberabad Police said that the driver has been detained and is currently being questioned. Meanwhile, efforts are under way to nab the two other accused.  

