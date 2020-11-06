Woman registers already sold land in daughter’s name

NALGONDA

06 November 2020 20:20 IST

Seller booked for cheating, action against colluding Revenue staff

Although Dharani portal promises transparent management of land records, fraudulent registrations can be entered into the system if initiated by service users, a case from the district shows.

An extent of one acre and 34 gunta land that was sold to one K. Jagadish in August 2019 by a PA Pally resident Vijayalakshmi remained unmutated — change of ownership not effected in records. And, recently, in the ongoing digital registration through Dharani, seller of the land Vijayalakshmi registered the same property in favour of her daughter Priyanka.

The issue came to light after Mr. Jagadish, who had already started a venture and was selling plots on it, along with the plot owners protested outside an office here.

The protest and subsequent inquiry also exposed another violation with regards the land.

District Collector Prashant J. Patil, explaining the case to media persons at his office on Friday, said the one-acre-34-gunta land in question was an agricultural land before 2016. And despite its conversion to non-agricultural use as per the Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act (NALA), the Revenue staff of P.A. Pally had issued a pattadar passbook to the owner.

Mr. Patil said the then surveyor and village revenue officer were immediately placed on suspension for the violation, and the tahsildar who had issued the pattadar passbook, who had since retired from service, was summoned. The Collector has also recommended, as per government’s service rules, to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration to initiate action against the retired tahsildar.

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath said the online transfer of registration of the already sold land by Ms. Vijayalakshmi was as per her knowledge, and intentionally hidden from the registering authority. She was booked for cheating and remanded to judicial custody.

Collector Mr. Patil said the ambitious land record management portal was progressing smoothly across all the 31 mandals with 160 registrations till date. He said Dharani intends a robust and safe system for improving quality of land records, and, severe action will be taken against illegal registrations and the violators.