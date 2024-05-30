ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, ‘paramour’ found dead on railway track  

Published - May 30, 2024 12:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman and her alleged paramour were found dead on the railways track between Kukkadam and Miryalaguda Railway Stations about 130 kilometres from Secunderabad early on Thursday morning.  

The deceased were identified as Dhanalakshmi and Devi Prasad. The two allegedly ended their lives. Dhanalakshmi was married with two children – a boy and a girl, while Devi Prasad was a bachelor.  

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Nalgonda have booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are investigating.  Further details are awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US