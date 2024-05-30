Woman, ‘paramour’ found dead on railway track  

A woman and her alleged paramour were found dead on the railways track between Kukkadam and Miryalaguda Railway Stations about 130 kilometres from Secunderabad early on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Dhanalakshmi and Devi Prasad. The two allegedly ended their lives. Dhanalakshmi was married with two children – a boy and a girl, while Devi Prasad was a bachelor.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Nalgonda have booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are investigating. Further details are awaited.