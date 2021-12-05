Woman oustee of Gouravelli reservoir found dead

She was unable to get compensation; children become orphans

In a shocking incident, a woman farmer committed suicide by hanging. The incident took place at Somajitanda, a hamlet of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday evening. This has resulted in three children aged 15, 13 and nine years becoming orphans.

One Bhukya Lakshmi, a resident of Somajitanda was married to Kanuku. They were having two acres of land. Few years ago, they gave their consent to sell their land to the government for the construction of Gouravelli reservoir.

For the one acre land, they received the amount but for the remaining 35 guntas of land, the amount was not paid. Meanwhile, Kanuku was having health problems. Worried over not getting the amount, he committed suicide three years ago. Since then Lakshmi has been moving around offices to get compensation. Though officials were saying that she would get the amount, she was yet to get it.

“Lakshmi was moving around revenue offices repeatedly but never got a positive response from officials. On Saturday, a relative of Lakshmi went to a revenue office and enquired about the pending payment. The officials there reportedly gave improper response stating that they do not know when the amount would be released. The same was communicated to Lakshmi. Worried over her and her children’s future, she took the extreme decision,” Baddam Raji Reddy, sarpanch of Gudatipally, told The Hindu.

“The three children - Divya (15), Navya (13) and Ramu (9) - became orphans. There is no one to look after them - neither from mother’s side nor from the father’s side. Presently, we are taking care of them. The government should come forward and do justice to these children,” Bhukya Sukru, a relative of Bhukya Lakshmi, urged the authorities.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)