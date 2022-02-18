Woman, one-year-old daughter found dead

Parents and relatives of the victim allege dowry harassment

A homemaker and her one-year-old daughter were found dead in their residence under Nacharam police station here on Thursday.

According to police, U. Deepika, (27), wife of T Chandrashekar (33), smothered her daughter Ruthvika to death in their bedroom, before ending her life by hanging from a ceiling in another room on the first floor of their house around 1 p.m., allegedly due to additional dowry harassment from her husband, his brother and parents.

Dipika’s father U. Raju told police that in July 2019 his daughter got married to Chandrashekar and 20 tolas of gold, ₹3 lakh in cash, a two-wheeler and household articles worth ₹6 lakh was given towards dowry.

“A few months after their marriage, Deepika’s husband and in-laws started harassing her for additional dowry and the harassment increased after she gave birth to a baby girl,” Mr. Raju alleged.

Besides, Chandrashekar and his parents were upset as Deepika’s father didn’t present a gold ornament to Ruthvika on her first birthday on February 4.

“Mr. Raju suspects that his daughter killed Ruthvika and ended her life due to unbearable harassment from her husband, his brother and parents or they might have killed the mother-daughter duo,” Nacharam inspector T. Kiran Kumar said.

He said that based on the complaint lodged by Deepika’s father, a dowry death case was registered and a probe is on.

(Contact number of Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni: 914066202000)