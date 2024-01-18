ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held with 47 kg of marijuana from Secunderabad railway station

January 18, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman passenger was allegedly caught with 46 kg of marijuana from Secunderabad Railway Station on Wednesday. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force said the accused, Silpa Naik, was transporting it from Odisha to Maharashtra.

ADGP of Railways and Road Safety Mahesh M. Bhagwat said the dry marijuana was in 23 packets. She confessed to have had procured the contraband from a person in Mohana forest area with the help of a person named Rajeev Naik. “Rajeev and Silpa planned to sell it to their contact in Mumbai,” said the official.

They deboarded from Falaknuma Express in Secunderabad Railway Station and were about to take the Devagiri Express when she was nabbed from platform number six. “Rajeev Naik had gone for lunch during the search and seizure. And is currently at large. Efforts are on to nab him,” added the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US