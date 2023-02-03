Woman murdered in broad daylight in Langar Houz 

February 03, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman in her 30s was murdered in broad daylight allegedly by her husband at Hasham Nagar in Langar Houz police limits on Friday.

The victim was identified as Kareena Begum, mother of three and a teacher at a private school.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8.30 a.m., when Ms. Begum was on her way to school. Her husband Md. Yousuf allegedly attacked her with an iron rod. The woman died on the spot due to profuse bleeding.

According to the police, Yousuf, a construction worker, and Ms. Begum were married for seven years. They had been living separately for over a year reportedly owing to differences between them. The children were in Ms. Begum’s custody.

The Langar Houz police arrested Yousuf and he has been booked under charges of murder.