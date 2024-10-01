ADVERTISEMENT

Woman murdered at her residence in Jubilee Hills

Published - October 01, 2024 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found murdered in her residence in Navodaya Colony of Jubilee Hills and her gold ornaments were missing. The deceased, identified as M. Sudha Rani, 42, was found in a pool of blood on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the mother of two was alone at her residence as her children – a 13-year-old daughter and a 11-year-old son - went for tuitions, while her husband was at his clinic.

When the children returned from tuition classes around 7.30 p.m., they observed blood and informed the neighbours. The neighbours and husband found the woman lying in the pool of blood in her bedroom. Police reached the spot and started investigations.

Using CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, the police have identified one person carrying the stolen property. Efforts are underway to nab him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US