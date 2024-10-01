Woman murdered at her residence in Jubilee Hills

A woman was found murdered in her residence in Navodaya Colony of Jubilee Hills and her gold ornaments were missing. The deceased, identified as M. Sudha Rani, 42, was found in a pool of blood on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the mother of two was alone at her residence as her children – a 13-year-old daughter and a 11-year-old son - went for tuitions, while her husband was at his clinic.

When the children returned from tuition classes around 7.30 p.m., they observed blood and informed the neighbours. The neighbours and husband found the woman lying in the pool of blood in her bedroom. Police reached the spot and started investigations.

Using CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, the police have identified one person carrying the stolen property. Efforts are underway to nab him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.