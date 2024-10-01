Woman murdered at her residence in Jubilee Hills

A woman was found murdered in her residence in Navodaya Colony of Jubilee Hills and her gold ornaments were missing. The deceased, identified as M. Sudha Rani, 42, was found in a pool of blood on Monday.

According to the police, the mother of two was alone at her residence as her children – a 13-year-old daughter and a 11-year-old son - went for tuitions, while her husband was at his clinic.

When the children returned from tuition classes around 7.30 p.m., they observed blood and informed the neighbours. The neighbours and husband found the woman lying in the pool of blood in her bedroom. Police reached the spot and started investigations.

Using CCTV camera footage from the surrounding areas, the police have identified one person carrying the stolen property. Efforts are underway to nab him.