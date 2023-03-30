Woman, mother found dead in Shabad

March 30, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Upset over her husband attempting to kill himself over their marital issues, a 22-year-old woman died by suicide by hanging at her residence in Shabad. Devastated upon seeing her daughter’s body, her mother also killed herself by jumping into a sump outside their residence.

Police said Siva Kumar, 23, got married to Sumtira alias Sirisha about two-and-a-half years ago in the presence of elders of their families. “Siva works as a private employee while Sirisha was a homemaker. The couple started having marital disputes over the past few months and Siva tried to kill himself by consuming pesticides at home on March 26, following which he was rushed to a hospital and was given treatment. However, allegedly upset over him trying to take his life, on March 28, Sirisha hanged herself to death at her residence. Her mother Yadamma, 45, who saw her body at their house, jumped into a sump outside and died by suicide. Preliminary enquiries revealed that Yadamma was upset with her daughter’s suffering in her married life,” said Shabad police inspector G. Guruvaiah Goud, adding that Siva’s condition is out of danger.

Following complaints, a case was booked by the police under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the bodies were shifted to a morgue for postmortem examination.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)