Woman missing in AP’s Krishna district found dead in Telangana

NALGONDA

05 September 2020 21:51 IST

Nose stud and hand tattoo ‘bujji’ helped identify the victim, say police

A social media message along with a photograph put out by Narketpally police, combined with the crucial clues collected by Andhra Pradesh police, helped close a missing-cum-murder mystery of a vegetable vendor in less than a week.

Machilipatnam’s P. Padmaja who left home for usual business on the early morning of August 31, was found dead about 250 kms away here in the bushes on the roadside of the highway, the next evening.

Narketpally police said she could not be identified, with about 25% burns, and the only clues they had were the visible nose stud and the tattoo on her left hand that read ‘bujji’.

A case was opened and the victim’s body was shifted to the mortuary at the Nalgonda General Hospital. The police also shared the details on social media.

According to Inaguduru police of Krishna district, the same day a missing person’s complaint was filed about Padmaja by her husband, and a search was taken up.

Inaguduru Inspector G. Srinivasu said, they were able to collect “technical evidence”, including relevant sections filed in police stations, which helped them to look at Narketpally.

He, however, did not comment if suspects who were already under interrogation revealed any details.

Inaguduru police officials were in Nalgonda on Friday to identify and claim the body. Later, the mortal remains were taken back to Machilipatnam and handed over to the family. The case is under investigation.