Woman Maoist surrenders

A woman Maoist cadre, who is holding the rank of Area Committee Member (ACM) and working as in-charge of the Sabari Area Committee of the banned outfit, surrendered before Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in Kothagudem late on Thursday afternoon.

The surrendered Maoist was identified as Madakam Sunny alias Roja, 26, of Mulakanapalli, an interior tribal hamlet in Dummugudem mandal of Bhadrachalam division.

Influenced by the Maoist ideology, she joined the outlawed outfit in 2009 as a dalam member of the then Charla-Sabari-Venkatapuram area squad.

She served as the “Guard Commander” of the Maoist State committee secretary Haribhushan from 2013 to 2016 before being elevated as Manuguru Special Guerrilla Squad (SGS) commander in 2018, according to a press release issued by the district police.

She is presently holding the position of Commander of the Sabari Local Organising Squad (LOS) and also heading the Sabari Area Committee.

She cited disillusionment with Maoist ideology and inclination to lead a peaceful life as the reasons for her surrender, the press release added.