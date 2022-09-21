Woman Maoist involved in nine major attacks surrenders

Madavi Hademe, South Bastar Divisional Committee Member of South Bastar in Chattisgarh of the outlawed CPI(Maoist), who is accused of involvement in nine major violent attacks resulting in the death of 117 security personnel, surrendered before Telangana police.

Forty-six-year-old Madavi alias Savitri, is wife of CPI-Maoist Central Committee member late Ravula Srinivas alias Ramanna who died of ill health nearly three years ago. Their son Ravula Srikanth too worked with the proscribed Maoists and surrendered before police last year.

Announcing Savitri’s surrender at a press conference, DGP M. Mahender Reddy said she was upset over her party leadership keeping her in dark about ill health of her husband who had played crucial role in strengthening Maoist movement in Chattisgarh. Post Ramanna’s death, she protested with the Maoist top leadership over not being alerted about her ailing husband.

She realised that persons working with the party would not receive timely medical help in case of any ailment. Moreover, Savitri felt her son was leading a peaceful life after surrendering to police, the DGP said. Though she continued to work with the Maoists after her husband’s death, she decided to quit and join mainstream of life.

Savitri is from Chinthaguptha village under Bejji police station area of Konta taluq in Chattisgarh State. She got attracted to the ideology of Maoists due to the social and economic conditions prevailing at her village.

At the age of 13 years, she joined Bal Sanghatan (Adivasi Bala Sanghatan, said to be a frontal organisation of Maoists). She worked with them for three years before joining hands with the local militia there.

Ramanna, who was working as Konta Maoist squad commander then, used to frequently visit her village organising meetings to come closer to villagers. She got attracted to the Maoists on seeing them fight for the causes of tribals and joined that squad in 1992. She got elevated as South Bastar DVCM eventually.

The DGP appealed to Maoists to take cue from Savitri and join the mainstream of life to lead a peaceful life. “Savitri learnt medical aid during her association with the Maoists. She is planning to serve in her village by extending medical aid to people,” the DGP said.