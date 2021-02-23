Woman Maoist, courier arrested

Electric detonators, gelatine sticks and three notes containing revolutionary literature seized

A woman Maoist Area Committee Member (ACM) and a courier from Chhattisgarh were arrested by the police with explosive materials at the bus station in the mandal headquarters Charla in Bhadrachalam Agency on Tuesday morning.

The duo bound for Awapalli in neighbouring Chhattisgarh were apprehended by a joint patrolling squad of the local police and the CRPF personnel while moving surreptitiously near the bus station in Charla town at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The patrolling team seized 50 each electric detonators and gelatine sticks and three notes containing revolutionary literature from their possession. The police identified the duo as Paddam Munni alias Tellam Munni, 35, Indravati Area Committee Member of Dandakaranya forest region, and Jarpula Bansi, 48, a contractor of Awapalli, of Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.According to police, Munni, who is the wife of Rahul, Divisional Committee Member, Dandakaranya, Chhattisgarh, hails from Savanar village of Gangaloor block in Bijapur district.

She joined the banned Maoist outfit in 2011 and initially worked as a militia member in Maddedu area of Chhattisgarh till 2014.

She was later shifted to Kranthikari Mahila Sangham (KMS) of Indravati area in 2015.

In 2018, she was promoted as ACM of KMS, Indravati Committee.

Bansi has been working as a courier to supply groceries, explosives and other materials to Maddedu Area LGS Commander Nagesh in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police added.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt presented the arrested duo along with the seized explosive materials before the media at a press conference held in Kothagudem town late on Tuesday afternoon.

The duo were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Charla police, the SP said, adding that they were being produced in the court.