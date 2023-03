March 17, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A bike-borne chain-snatcher fled with a gold chain weighing 2.5 tolas belonging to an elderly woman at Ibrahimpatnam on Friday morning. According to police, the woman, K. Lakshmi, 55, was cleaning the area outside her porch on Friday early morning when the chain-snatcher, who was wearing a helmet, snatched her chain and sped away. Following a complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case. They are checking the CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the person.