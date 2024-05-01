Woman-led gambling gang of nine busted in Khajaguda  

May 01, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur SOT along with Raidurgam police nabbed nine businessmen allegedly involved in gambling and seized ₹62,620.

The group, run by Kammampathi Madhavi, 50, was busted following a raid on her flat in the ACE Atlantis Apartment of Khajaguda.

G. Srinivas, 58, K. Rajender Reddy, 50, B. Lakshmi Narayana, 53, K. Ramulu, 71, K. Balraj, 55, M. Chalapathy Rao, 50, G. Chandrasekhar Reddy, 48, and P. Nagaraju, 60, were among those arrested on the spot.

“Madhavi was organising large-scale gambling by inviting people from different parts of Hyderabad. More than 100 games were being organised in a day by charging a fee of ₹1,000 per game,” the officials explained.

The Rajdurgam police are investigating the case.

