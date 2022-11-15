Woman ‘kills’ two children, ends life 

November 15, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman allegedly killed her two children and later ended her life at Gowtham Nagar in Balanagar police limits on Tuesday.

The police identified the victims as Anitha, 26, a homemaker, Varshini, 2, and nine-month-old Srihas.

It was reported that Anitha got married to Mahesh, a daily worker, three years ago and had been living in a rented portion at Gowtham Nagar. Preliminarily, police suspect that conflict between the husband and wife led to the extreme incident.

Police have shifted the bodies for post-mortem.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 66202000 .