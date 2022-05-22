Woman kills stepson, arrested

May 22, 2022 23:20 IST

A woman who allegedly killed her seven-year-old stepson was arrested by Kacheguda police here on Sunday.

The accused, Saritha (30), a mason from Golnaka, who had a six-month-old daughter, bore grudge against her stepson Ujwal and decided to eliminate him. Ujwal’s father Bhaskar got married to Saritha after his mother passed away, Kachiguda Inspector Mohammed Habeebullah Khan said.

“She killed him by strangulation and tried to project it as a natural death. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he said.

She weaved a story that two weeks ago, the boy accidentally fell from the first floor of a building, and had suffered a head injury, which might have resulted in his death on Saturday. However, doctors informed police that the boy’s body had external injuries and recommended for autopsy. Forensic experts concluded that Ujwal died of strangulation. Police suspected Saritha’s role and started to question her. During the interrogation, she confessed to killing her stepson and informed police that two weeks ago she tried to kill the boy by pushing him from the building. “It was not an accident, but an attempt to murder,” the Inspector said.