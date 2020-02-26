Woman kills son with paramour’s help near Nalgonda in Telangana

The suspicious death of a nine-year-old boy in Buddaram village last week was caused by strangulation, allegedly by his mother and her paramour to hide their affair, Nalgonda police said on Tuesday.

Producing the accused Paleti Vijaya (28), and Thokala Venkat Reddy (59), before the media on Tuesday the police said the duo strangulated Nagaraj, a third standard student, fearing he would disclose the matter in the family.

Illicit affair

According to the police, Venkat Reddy, a farmer, lent money to Paleti Venkanna two years ago. He got closer to the latter’s wife Vijaya in the process of collecting loan instalments

Police said Nagaraj complained to his father Venkanna about a similar incident in the past which resulted in a family dispute, but was settled.

On February 21, when the village was busy with Maha Sivarathri celebrations Venkat Reddy and Vijaya had consumed alcohol, and were together. Nagaraj, who got up from sleep witnessed their act. The couple used a towel to strangulate him to death, the police said. Both of them fled Buddaram after their plan to bury him secretly failed.

Sufficient evidence

Police said it retrieved sufficient evidence, such as the towel, empty liquor bottles, torn shirt pocket and a spade intended to dig the grave, from the crime scene.

The accused were arrested at around 10 a.m., when they were spotted near Munugode Y junction, the police said. They have been remanded to judicial custody.