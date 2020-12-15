Woman kills husband who demanded money for liquor

SURYAPET

15 December 2020 21:07 IST

A woman allegedly killed her husband during a heated argument which followed his demand for money to buy liquor, at Pachya Thanda in Chivvemla police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Dharavath Shankar, and his wife as Kavitha.

According to the police there were reports of disputes in the family over drinking habits of Shankar. On Tuesday, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., when the couple got into an argument and the woman hit him with a stone pestle, and he died of head injury, instantly.

