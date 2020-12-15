Telangana

Woman kills husband who demanded money for liquor

A woman allegedly killed her husband during a heated argument which followed his demand for money to buy liquor, at Pachya Thanda in Chivvemla police limits here on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Dharavath Shankar, and his wife as Kavitha.

According to the police there were reports of disputes in the family over drinking habits of Shankar. On Tuesday, the incident occurred around 9 a.m., when the couple got into an argument and the woman hit him with a stone pestle, and he died of head injury, instantly.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 10:10:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-kills-husband-who-demanded-money-for-liquor/article33338830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY