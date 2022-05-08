Woman kills father over property dispute

In a shocking incident, a man was killed allegedly by his daughter over a property dispute at Vinjampally village of Koheda mandal, Siddipet district, on Saturday night.

According to the police, Gudikandula Pochaiah (80) had two married daughters, Rajavva and Rajeswari.

Rajeswari was staying with her father after a quarrel with her husband. On Saturday night, she asked her father to transfer all his property to her and entered into a heated argument. She kicked him in his groin resulting in his instant death.

Based on the complaint filed by Rajavva, Koheda police registered a case and are investigating. The accused was arrested.