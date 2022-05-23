Woman kills child, ends life over alleged dowry harassment

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old son by strangling him and later ended her life, at Ouravani village of Narketpally in Nalgonda district on Sunday.

The incident was registered by Narketpally police on Monday, as parents of the victim alleged dowry harassment by husband and parents-in-law as suspected reason for the extreme decision.

According to police, the incident was discovered on Sunday evening after the in-laws returned home from agricultural work. Her husband, a Railways employee, reportedly has been living in Hyderabad and preparing for government examinations.

The victim was identified as Lasya, 23, hailing from Ramanthapur in Hyderabad, and her two-year-old child Satwik. The family had celebrated his birthday recently.

Narketpally police has opened an investigation.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 6620 2000.