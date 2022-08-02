Telangana

Woman kills ailing baby, concocts story to hush up crime

Special Correspondent JANGAON August 02, 2022 01:16 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:16 IST

A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old ailing baby girl by throwing her in a water sump at their residence in Jangaon town on Monday.

The woman identified as Prasanna allegedly tried to mislead the police by concocting a story to hush up the crime. She told the police that her baby was dumped in the water sump by a chain snatcher, when she resisted his attempt to snatch her chain at her house on Monday morning.

Police grew suspicious and thoroughly inquired about the incident with her family members and neighbours. She confessed to her crime later in the day, police sources said. She resorted to the ghastly crime as she wanted to “get rid” of her ailing baby.

Jangaon police registered a case and are investigating.

