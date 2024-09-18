GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman killed in road accident in Nacharam

Updated - September 18, 2024 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman was killed in a road mishap on Wednesday morning at HMT junction in Nacharam. Police said that she was heading back home on a two-wheeler after dropping her children at a school when a lorry hit her vehicle. 

Sandiri Neetha, 38, a resident of Nallakunta, dropped her children at Johnson Grammar High School in Mallapur and was heading back home on her scooter when a lorry rammed her at around 8:15 a.m., said the police, adding that she succumbed on the spot. 

The lorry, bearing the number TS 08 UE 1880, was carrying gas cylinders and was travelling from Charlapalli IOC depot to Ramnagar, Nallakunta. Based on a complaint from her husband, S. Vijay, a case was booked against lorry driver, Naresh, 32. 

Published - September 18, 2024 06:45 pm IST

