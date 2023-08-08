ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in accident was pushed on road with an intention of murder

August 08, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 25-year-old man who pushed his girlfriend on the road before she was run over by a water tanker in Bachupally had planned the murder, confirmed the police.

The duo started dating about six months back and the woman confronted him on Sunday upon learning that he got engaged two months back, police said.

Bachupally inspector N. Suman Kumar said Tirupati Naik, a car driver by profession, and B. Prameela, 23, a saleswoman, were from Kamareddy district.

“After promising to marry her, Naik got engaged to another woman. He confessed that he had planned to get rid of her but did not think of a plan yet until she asked to meet him on Sunday,” said the police. 

She has been asking him to marry her by breaking off his engagement, and had allegedly threatened to inform his parents about their relationship.

On Sunday, Prameela asked him to meet her.

“Naik reached Bachupally main road on his motorcycle with a friend. Following a heated argument, he suddenly pushed her on the road while a water tanker was passing by. The vehicle ran over the woman, killing her on the spot,” added the officials.

After trying to convince the police that it was an accident, he confessed to the murder. The Bachupally police booked him under Section 302 of the IPC and shifted the body for postmortem examination.

