Woman killed as car knocks down two-wheeler in road rage case

December 22, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 26-year-old woman, mother of an eight-month-old girl, succumbed to injuries after he was allegedly run over deliberately by a man driving a high-end car.

The victim, Maria Mir, was travelling with her husband Syed Saifuddin Javeed on December 19 on a bike near the AIG Hospitals near Gachibowli along with her relatives who were on another two-wheeler, when the incident happened.

The Raidurgam police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Raja Simha Reddy (26). He has been arrested. Police on October 19 booked a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). This was later later converted to Section 302 (murder) of the IPC following her death.

The police said that late on Sunday night Syed Saifuddin Javeed and the victim were travelling on an e-bike, with the former’s younger brother Syed Minhajuddin and cousin, Rashad Misbahuddin, on another bike towards the Cable Bridge.

When they reached the AIG Hospitals turn, on noticing sewage water flowing from the other side of the road they slowed down. However, a fast-moving black Mercedes Benz moving in the same direction splashed the water on them. They moved ahead and reportedly shouted at the car driver and told him to drive carefully.

The police said that the car slowed down and the two bikes moved ahead. Suddenly, the car bolted and hit Mr. Minhajuddin’s vehicle. Mr Saifuddin Javeed tried to stop him. The driver then allegedly hit Mr Saifuddin Javeed’s bike “intentionally” after which both fell on the road at Hafull Kitchen Studio in Anjaiah Nagar. They tried to chase the driver but he allegedly sped away. Ms. Mir was then rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday night.