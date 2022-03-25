Woman kidnapped and gang-raped

Four accused taken into custody

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by an auto-rickshaw driver and his three friends near Jillelaguda in Meerpet police limits late on Thursday.

The woman had come to Koti from Jubilee Hills and was to return after work. While she was waiting for a ride back at Koti, an auto-rickshaw driver, with vehicle bearing registration number TS 30T 8677, agreed for the ride to Jubilee Hills.

However, after she got in, the driver took her through unknown routes, and also rang up his three other friends to join.

Police said the four men took the woman behind a bar, at Gayatri Nagar near Jillelaguda, and took turns to sexually assault her.

The woman, police said, was able to remember their names as Akhil, Nithin, Prashant and Srinu.

Police said the four have been booked for kidnap and gang rape. Sources said the Meerpet police nabbed the four accused.