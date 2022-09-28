Woman jumps off Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 20:51 IST

A 23-year-old woman allegedly jumped off the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Madhapur police limits on Wednesday.

Police and Disaster Response Force have carried out rescue and trace operations, but the victim remained untraced till 8 p.m.

According to the police, the incident was reported at around 3.30 p.m. The woman was identified based on her credentials in the handbag she left before jumping in.

Contents of the bag described the woman as Swapna, a resident of Abdullapurmet, and prescriptions showed that she had been undergoing certain treatment at a hospital in L.B. Nagar.

Preliminarily investigation by the police found that the woman got married a year ago, but got separated recently. It was suspected that depression led her to take the extreme step.

A probe was opened.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040-6620 2000. )

