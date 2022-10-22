Woman jumps into well with infant, both die

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 22, 2022 23:15 IST

A woman ended her life by jumping into a well at Mogudampally in mandal headquarters on Friday evening. There was another casualty as well as the woman jumped along with her year-old daughter.

Chiragpally sub-inspector M. Kashinath said one Satish of Mogudampally married Ambika of Chincholi in Karnataka about two years ago. It was alleged that for the past few months, he along with his parents has been harassing Ambika to bring additional dowry. Worried over that, she jumped into the well along with her one year daughter. Their bodies were shifted to government hospital at Zaheerabad. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

(There is always someone to listen at 04066202000 or 66661117 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)

