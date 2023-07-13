ADVERTISEMENT

Woman jumps into Durgam Cheruvu

July 13, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old woman is suspected to have jumped off the cable-stayed bridge, into Durgam Cheruvu, on Thursday afternoon. Madhapur police booked a case and are making efforts to trace the woman. 

The woman, identified as Payal, a native Gulbarga, Karnataka, went on the bridge on Thursday afternoon with her friend.

“Payal was working as a domestic help at a house in Jubilee Hills. The information about her falling in the lake was shared by her friend, who gave a statement that while they were on the bridge, Payal suddenly jumped into the lake,” said the police.

The Durgam Cheruvu Lake patrol and Madhapur police launched efforts to trace the woman and a case was registered at the Madhapur police station. The DRF teams of the GHMC were also roped into the search operation.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000)

