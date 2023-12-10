HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman issued ticket in RTC bus in Nizamabad defying Mahalakshmi scheme; officials claim motives attached to video

The Mahalakshmi scheme launched by the State government ensures free bus travel for women in the State in City Ordinary, Express, Metro Express, and Palle Velugu buses

December 10, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A woman travelling in a Palle Velugu bus in Nizamabad district was issued the bus ticket despite the Mahalakshmi scheme launched by the State government on December 9 (Saturday), which ensures free bus travel for women in the State in City Ordinary, Express, Metro Express, and Palle Velugu buses.

A video of the bus conductor arguing with the passenger for issuing the ticket was shared on ‘X’ by a person, who claims to be the worker of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) minority wing in Nirmal. It was widely shared by others. The bus belonged to Bodhan depot, and it was unclear whether tickets were issued to all the women or just the particular woman seen in the video.

As the video went viral, TSRTC Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar posted on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) that an enquiry had been ordered on the incident and said conductor and departmental action would be taken against him after the investigation. Officials later clarified the issue was not merely about issuing the ticket but held some other motives and the person sharing the video was known to ‘create trouble’.

The Mahalakshmi scheme was one of the six guarantees given by the Congress government during the elections. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Ministers launched the scheme in the Assembly premises on Saturday and called it a gift from senior party leader Sonia Gandhi to the women of Telangana.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.