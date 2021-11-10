Woman IPS probationer to lead Dikshant Parade for third consecutive year

Darpan Ahluwalia

Hyderabad

10 November 2021 12:48 IST

Ajit Doval to review the passing out parade in Hyderabad on November 12.

For the third consecutive year, a woman IPS probationer would command the Dikshant Parade at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Dr. Darpan Ahluwalia, a woman IPS probationer borne on Punjab cadre is the sixth woman in the history of the academy to command the parade. Last year, Ranjitha Sharma of Rajasthan cadre and Kiran Shruthi D.V. of Tamil Nadu cadre in 2019 led the Dikshant Parades. Darpan Ahluwalia is the overall topper of Basic Course Phase-I training and bagged Martyr KS Vyas Trophy for Internal Security and Public Order and Field Crafts and Tactics

Twenty per cent of the IPS probationers of 73 Regular Recruit passing out from the sprawling Sardar Vallababhai Patel National Police Academy on Friday are women.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval would review the Dikshant Parade (passing out parade) of 132 IPS probationers of the latest batch, including 27 women, Academy Director Atul Karwal said on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Along with them, 17 foreign officials — six each from Royal Bhutan Police and Maldives Police Services, and five from Nepal Police would also take part in the Dikshant Parade.

The batch began their basic training on December 28, 2020, and will be sent to their respective cadres from December 20 to July 9, 2022, for District Practical Training. The trainee officers will be back in the academy for their basic course phase II on July 18, 2022. Phase II will conclude on October 7, 2022

The trainees had completed their 10 weeks foundation course at LBS NAA, Mussoorie, and 50 weeks of phase-I basic course training at SVP NPA, which includes other attachments to Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Indo-Tibetian Border Police, apart from attachment with Telangana police’s anti-Left Wing Extremism elite force Greyhounds and Central School of Weapons and Tactics to ensure an all-round training.

Attachment with Greyhounds was for exposure to the jungle operations, including camping in the jungle, while attachment with CRPF in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand was to give exposure to the LWE and internal security challenges in the country, Mr. Karwal said.

They were also sent on election attachment with a view to observe and learn the lection bandobast, to acquaint themselves with the mobilisation and deployment of forces, how the security concerns are addressed and how efficiently and effectively the civil and police administration ensure a free and fair poll.

"Here they learn to handle any and every weapon, apart from various sports and games," the director said.

A modular approach to learning

In addition to their regular curriculum, special inputs were imparted in modular format on Module on Crime against Women and Children, investigation simulation on heinous crimes, property crimes and NDPS cases and public speaking module, riot control simulation, fire safety drill and court craft and mock trails.

Meanwhile, four officers (probationers)-- Patil Kantilal Subhash from Maharashtra, Sirisetti Sankeerth from Telangana, Pooka Gupta from Delhi and Paritosh Pankaj from Bihar -- were allotted to the Telangana cadre, while five officers were allotted to Andhra Pradesh.

Engineers don the batch

In a significant shift, the current batch is dominated by tech-savvy candidates as 92 of the 132 are from different disciplines of engineering studies.

While 12 trainees are from the Arts background, 11 are from science, six are MBBS graduates, five are from Commerce, two each from Law and Post Graduation, and one officer completed M.Phil