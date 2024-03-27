Woman injured in attack by youth during Holi celebrations in Jagtial dies in hospital

March 27, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - JAGTIAL

A middle-aged woman, who was critically injured in an attack by a youth during Holi celebrations at Thippannapet village in Jagtial mandal on Monday, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 50-year-old M. Rama of Thippannapet. She had suffered grievous injuries when a local youth identified as B. Prakash, 26, allegedly attacked her with a sickle in the village on Monday afternoon. She was rushed to a private hospital in Karimnagar the same evening where she succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday morning.

Prakash allegedly had an altercation with the son of the deceased during Holi revelry. Previous enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. Police are on the lookout for the accused, who is absconding.

