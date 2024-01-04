Woman held on extortion charge

January 04, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 32-year-old woman was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police for extorting and threatening men with sexual assault allegation after hitchiking rides around the KBR park stretch.

The woman, Naeema Sultan, was arrested after a complaint from one such drivers, said the police. Explaining her modus operandi, officials said that she would target men driving by themselves in cars and ask for a ride to be dropped off at KBR park. “However, a little while into their journey, she would start to threaten them that she would file a case against them for sexual assault by attempting to tear her clothes if they do not hand over their valuables,” said the officials. It was also revealed that 17 complaints were already booked against her in police stations across Hyderabad.

She was booked under Section 389 of the IPC and arrested on Wednesday by the Jubilee Hills police.