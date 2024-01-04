GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held on extortion charge

January 04, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old woman was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police for extorting and threatening men with sexual assault allegation after hitchiking rides around the KBR park stretch.

The woman, Naeema Sultan, was arrested after a complaint from one such drivers, said the police. Explaining her modus operandi, officials said that she would target men driving by themselves in cars and ask for a ride to be dropped off at KBR park. “However, a little while into their journey, she would start to threaten them that she would file a case against them for sexual assault by attempting to tear her clothes if they do not hand over their valuables,” said the officials. It was also revealed that 17 complaints were already booked against her in police stations across Hyderabad. 

She was booked under Section 389 of the IPC and arrested on Wednesday by the Jubilee Hills police. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.