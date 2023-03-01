ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held for stealing gold ornaments at funeral

March 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was arrested by Bahadurpura police for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a family gathering. Police recovered 66 grams of the stolen booty from her.

The accused, Zaheda Begum, 40, was a habitual offender and had stolen the ornaments from people who met at a funeral on February 16.

Following a complaint from the victims, a case was booked and she was nabbed on Tuesday night from Charminar. “Two gold chains, five pairs of gold earrings, two pairs of gold ear tops, four gold rings and one pair of gold capsules, were recovered from her,” police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US