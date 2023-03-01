Woman held for stealing gold ornaments at funeral

March 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman was arrested by Bahadurpura police for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a family gathering. Police recovered 66 grams of the stolen booty from her.

The accused, Zaheda Begum, 40, was a habitual offender and had stolen the ornaments from people who met at a funeral on February 16.

Following a complaint from the victims, a case was booked and she was nabbed on Tuesday night from Charminar. “Two gold chains, five pairs of gold earrings, two pairs of gold ear tops, four gold rings and one pair of gold capsules, were recovered from her,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT