HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held for stealing gold ornaments at funeral

March 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was arrested by Bahadurpura police for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a family gathering. Police recovered 66 grams of the stolen booty from her.

The accused, Zaheda Begum, 40, was a habitual offender and had stolen the ornaments from people who met at a funeral on February 16.

Following a complaint from the victims, a case was booked and she was nabbed on Tuesday night from Charminar. “Two gold chains, five pairs of gold earrings, two pairs of gold ear tops, four gold rings and one pair of gold capsules, were recovered from her,” police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.