Woman held for running brothel

Amberpet police on Wednesday arrested a woman from her apartment at Bathummakunta for running a brothel.

Police also arrested two male customers. Two women were rescued and shifted to a shelter home.

Subbalakshmi, hailing from Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh, had been luring young women into flesh trade. The accused were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Later, based on police reports, Revenue officials sealed the house.