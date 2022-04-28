Woman held for running brothel
Amberpet police on Wednesday arrested a woman from her apartment at Bathummakunta for running a brothel.
Police also arrested two male customers. Two women were rescued and shifted to a shelter home.
Subbalakshmi, hailing from Samarlakota in Andhra Pradesh, had been luring young women into flesh trade. The accused were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
Later, based on police reports, Revenue officials sealed the house.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.