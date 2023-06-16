Woman held for posing as constable, cheating people

June 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The West Zone Task Force team nabbed a 24-year-old woman for posing as a police constable and cheating a youth by promising a job in Nampally court. Police said that she hatched a plan to con people to bail her alleged paramour, who was arrested for bike theft.

The accused, Gudishela Ashwini, was caught in possession of a police uniform, police black belt, a beret, a cap with badge, a fake ID card and a shoulder badge of the Telangana State Police.

“Ashwini allegedly had a love marriage with Rohit Kishore, a house burglary offender and the couple had two children. After they were separated, she allegedly was in a live-in relationship with Abhishek, a two-wheeler offender. He was arrested and lodged in Chanchalguda central jail in a two-wheeler theft case. To arrange bail money for him, she hatched a plan to disguise as a constable and cheat the job seeking youth,” said the police.

As per her plan, she allegedly offered the job of an assistant to one Rakesh Naik from Prashanth Nagar and made him pay ₹30,000, and cheated him. “She was apprehended and handed over to the Langer House police for necessary action,” added the police.

