Woman held for illegally selling alcohol to locals in Chatrinaka

Updated - September 13, 2024 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman from Chatrinaka was nabbed for illegally selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to the locals. The South Zone Task Force team, along with the Chatrinaka police, seized 480 beer bottles, packed in 40 cartons, from her.

N. Shobha Rani, 50, was illegally earning money by selling the liquor without any valid license and violating the Excise Rules, said the police.

According to police, Shobha Rani was apprehended while unloading cartons of beer from her car at her residence. “The accused has a history of illegal liquor selling and has 28 cases registered against her under the Excise Act and other charges. Despite repeated arrests, she has continued her illicit activities.

She has been handed over to the Chatrinaka Police for further investigation,” said the police.

